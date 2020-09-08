SEE: What IPL stars are up to

September 08, 2020 18:00 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

With the IPL just days away, all teams are prepping up in their own styles.

While the teams have been undergoing tough training sessions, Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma took a break and enjoyed some family time on the beach with wife Ritika Sajdeh and adorable daughter Samaira.

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Kolkata Knight Riders/Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders players and management enjoyed a swim and a groovy photo session.

'It's time to beat the heat with a recovery pool session after days of hardwork,' KKR shared a video.

The Rajasthan Royals squad hit the beach and were seen having a wonderful time.

Video: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kings XI Punjab/Instagram

After intense training sessions, the Kings XI Punjab team had a rest day and spent it on the beach.

'Training de beach. Thoda fun vi jaruri hai,' Kings XI posted in Punjabi.

It is hot in the UAE and time at the beach is the best escape from the weather for the IPL players.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sunrisers Hyderabad/Twitter

After training sessions, Sunrisers Hyderabad too hit the beach and were seen enjoying a game of beach volleyball.

Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma were all seen having fun.