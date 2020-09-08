SEE: Thala Dhoni enjoys CSK nets

September 08, 2020 17:15 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the nets. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings's preparations are in full swing for IPL 2020.

The three-time champions gave a glimpse of their practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday.

'Net. Set. Go!' CSK captioned the video on Instagram.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni keeps the mood light as he jokes to one of his team-mates who is batting: 'DRS nahi lenge, chinta mat kar (they won't take DRS, don't worry).'

Thala -- he is known to CSK fans -- also delivers a a line in Tamil.

'Chennai Super Kings ku periya whistle adinga (Whistle aloud for the Chennai Super Kings).'