SEE: Rabada's first training with Delhi Capitals

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: September 08, 2020 00:26 IST
Kagiso Rabada

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Instagram

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, on Monday, joined his first training session with Delhi Capitals after completing one week of self-isolation upon his arrival in Dubai.

The 25-year-old trained with his teammates for the first time this season at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

 

 

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on September 19, the organisers confirmed on Sunday.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

