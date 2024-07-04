Special Cake For Team India!

Photograph and videos: ANI/X

The party's still on for Team India!

After their triumphant return from the T20 World Cup, the champions were treated to a special cake-cutting ceremony at the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel in Delhi.

The celebratory cake, a masterpiece by the Maurya chefs, boasted three tiers reflecting the team's jersey colours: Orange, blue, and white.

The crowning glory was a replica of the coveted T20 World Cup trophy, surrounded by images of the Men in Blue lifting the trophy in a moment of pure joy.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (fresh off his T20I farewell with a World Cup win) and outgoing Head Coach Rahul Dravid led the team in a cake-cutting ceremony at the hotel.

Joining them were other stars like all-rounder Hardik Pandya, all sharing a slice of the celebratory cake.