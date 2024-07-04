News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Special Cake For Team India!

Special Cake For Team India!

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 04, 2024 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

Photograph and videos: ANI/X

The party's still on for Team India!

After their triumphant return from the T20 World Cup, the champions were treated to a special cake-cutting ceremony at the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel in Delhi.

The celebratory cake, a masterpiece by the Maurya chefs, boasted three tiers reflecting the team's jersey colours: Orange, blue, and white.

 

The crowning glory was a replica of the coveted T20 World Cup trophy, surrounded by images of the Men in Blue lifting the trophy in a moment of pure joy.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (fresh off his T20I farewell with a World Cup win) and outgoing Head Coach Rahul Dravid led the team in a cake-cutting ceremony at the hotel.

 

 

Joining them were other stars like all-rounder Hardik Pandya, all sharing a slice of the celebratory cake.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: What A Welcome For World Champions!
SEE: What A Welcome For World Champions!
SEE: SKY's Bhangra Moves!
SEE: SKY's Bhangra Moves!
Animated Rohit, Calm Kohli
Animated Rohit, Calm Kohli
Should You Invest In Gilt Funds?
Should You Invest In Gilt Funds?
Yet another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th in 15 days
Yet another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th in 15 days
Rare brain-eating amoeba kills Kerala boy
Rare brain-eating amoeba kills Kerala boy
Sebi Has Strong Case Against Hindenburg
Sebi Has Strong Case Against Hindenburg

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

What The CHAMPIONS Will Wear....

What The CHAMPIONS Will Wear....

Kohli Celebrates With His Family

Kohli Celebrates With His Family

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances