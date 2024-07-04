What The CHAMPIONS Will Wear....

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanju Samson/Instagram

Get ready for a celebratory sight!

Sanju Samson has shared a sneak peek of the special jersey Team India will wear during Thursday evening's victory parade and felicitation ceremony in Mumbai.

This specially designed blue jersey, glimpsed at the team hotel in New Delhi, boasts two key features celebrating their triumph -- A shining second star sits proudly above the BCCI logo, signifying India's second T20 World Cup victory after their historic win under M S Dhoni in 2007.

The word 'Champions' is prominently displayed on the front of the jersey, leaving no doubt about their recent achievement.