What A Welcome For World Champions!

IMAGE: A young fan at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi early on Thursday morning. Photograph and Videos: ANI/X

Exuberant fans braved rain and heavy security deployment as they thronged the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi early on Thursday, July 4, 2024, morning to welcome the T20 World Cup winning Indian team, who arrived from Barbados.

Hundred of cricket fans were seen at the airport waving national flat, holding placards and cheering for their favourite players as they made their way out of the airport.

"We have waited for this moment for the past 13 years. The team has made us proud by winning the World Cup," said one fan, who said he has been waiting since 4.30 am in the morning.



"We have been here since last night. It was very important for us to win this World Cup after losing the ODI World Cup last year," a group of fans said.

'I am a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah'

The Indian team was unable to head back home immediately after the title win due to a shutdown forced by hurricane Beryl in Barbados. They were cocooned in their hotel before BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah made arrangements for a special charter flight on Wednesday.



Heavy security was deployed to keep the crowd in check at the airport but that did little to dampen the spirits as fans cheered enthusiastically holding up posters of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Rahul Dravid.

'We love Team India'

Rohit raised the coveted trophy for the fans to catch a glimpse before boarding the bus.



The cricketers made their way to the ITC Maurya Sheraton, where they were greeted by dhol and Bhangra dancers, with Rohit, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant, shaking a leg with the dancers.

'I like Virat Kohli, he is my favourite'

The ITC Maurya Sheraton baled a special tri-coloured cake to celebrate India's triumph as the cake was cut by all the players.

'I just hope to get a glimpse of Rohit Sharma'

Delhi fans cheer as Rishabh Pant carries the World Cup trophy

'I came to the airport at 4.30 am to see Team India'