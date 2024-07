IMAGE: The excitement of victory hasn't faded a bit for Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/X

The victorious Team India touched down in Delhi on Thursday, July 4, 2024, morning, finally returning home after their T20 World Cup triumph.

IMAGE: While the celebrations rage around him, Virat Kohli remains a picture of composure. Photograph: BCCI/X

An Air India flight carrying the champions landed at the Indira Gandhi international airport a little after 6 AM.

While the rest of the team boarded the bus first, Rohit saved a special moment for the crowd. The skipper proudly walked out, holding the coveted T20 World Cup trophy high, sending the fans at the airport into a frenzy!