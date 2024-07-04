Kohli Celebrates With His Family

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with elder brother Vikas Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhawna Kohli Dhingra/Instagram

Delhi erupted in cheers as Team India, victorious T20 World Cup champions, returned home. Local lad Virat Kohli received some of the loudest cheers from the crowd.

Vikas Kohli, Kohli's elder brother, took to Instagram to share his pride with a photograph of himself, his son, niece, and nephew all sporting beaming smiles alongside the Player of the Final. The caption read, 'So proud bhai'.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat's elder sister, posted pictures on Instagram with the caption 'Celebrating the win, SUPERPROUD'.

Anushka Sharma, Kohli's wife, who is in Mumbai, joined the celebrations with a heart emoji comment.