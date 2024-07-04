News
Kohli Celebrates With His Family

Kohli Celebrates With His Family

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 04, 2024 11:07 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with elder brother Vikas Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhawna Kohli Dhingra/Instagram

Delhi erupted in cheers as Team India, victorious T20 World Cup champions, returned home. Local lad Virat Kohli received some of the loudest cheers from the crowd.

Vikas Kohli, Kohli's elder brother, took to Instagram to share his pride with a photograph of himself, his son, niece, and nephew all sporting beaming smiles alongside the Player of the Final. The caption read, 'So proud bhai'.

Virat Kohli

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat's elder sister, posted pictures on Instagram with the caption 'Celebrating the win, SUPERPROUD'.

Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma, Kohli's wife, who is in Mumbai, joined the celebrations with a heart emoji comment.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

