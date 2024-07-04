SKY's Bhangra Moves!

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anup barnwal/X

Team India's jubilant return after their T20 World Cup victory is in full swing!

After landing in Delhi on Thursday morning, the squad was pampered at the ITC Maurya hotel in New Delhi.

The five-star hotel had prepared a special breakfast and a delightful cake to celebrate the champions' return.

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy ANI/X

The cake featured the colours of the Indian jersey and a chocolate replica of the T20 World Cup trophy.

Despite the drizzle and tight security, scores of enthusiastic fans lined up outside Delhi airport and the Maurya hotel to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

The energy was electric, with players like Surya Kumar Yadav showcasing their celebratory spirit with some lively dhol and bhangra upon arrival.

The celebrations are far from over, and India is sure to continue honoring their T20 World Cup champions!