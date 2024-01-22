Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja, Mithali In Ayodhya

Sachin Tendulkar was elegantly attired in traditional kurta pyjama, exuding cultural reverence at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.
Joining Sachin were team-mates Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad as well as Mithali Raj.
'It is a wonderful occasion, a very divine occasion. Blessed to be a part of this. It's very historic. Looking forward to seeking blessings from Ram Lalla...' Kumble remarked.
'We all wanted this for a very long time. It's just a calling to be here on this big occasion, and it's a celebration, and we are just happy to be a part of this celebration,' Mithali Raj stated.
'On the way to witness the moment of our lives. Dharm Path. Ek hi Naara, Ek hi Naam Jai Shree Ram, Venkatesh Prasad tweeted.
Ravindra Jadeja, a key member of the current Indian team, was also in Ayodhya for the event.