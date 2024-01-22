Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja, Mithali In Ayodhya

Photographs and Videos: Kind Courtesy ANI/X

Sachin Tendulkar was elegantly attired in traditional kurta pyjama, exuding cultural reverence at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.

Joining Sachin were team-mates Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad as well as Mithali Raj.

'It is a wonderful occasion, a very divine occasion. Blessed to be a part of this. It's very historic. Looking forward to seeking blessings from Ram Lalla...' Kumble remarked.

'We all wanted this for a very long time. It's just a calling to be here on this big occasion, and it's a celebration, and we are just happy to be a part of this celebration,' Mithali Raj stated.

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Venkatesh Prasad/X

'On the way to witness the moment of our lives. Dharm Path. Ek hi Naara, Ek hi Naam Jai Shree Ram, Venkatesh Prasad tweeted.

Ravindra Jadeja, a key member of the current Indian team, was also in Ayodhya for the event.



