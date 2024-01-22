News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'A momentous day for all of us'

'A momentous day for all of us'

By REDIFF SPORTS
January 22, 2024 11:27 IST
Saina Nehwal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Arriving in Ayodhya, Saina Nehwal expressed her gratitude for being included in the guest list to witness the pran pratishtha ceremony on Monday afternoon.

"It is a big day for us. I am lucky that I was given a chance to attend the pran pratishtha ceremony. I can't express how happy I am. I want to tell people to come here and visit the temple in the near future," the badminton ace told ANI.

 

Saina Nehwal

"I believe this is a momentous day for all of us. I consider myself fortunate to be present here today. The prospect of witnessing the divine presence of Lord Ram is something we are eagerly looking forward to..." Saina added.

"I find it difficult to put into words the joy I feel."

REDIFF SPORTS
