Keshav Maharaj Cheers Ram Mandir

Keshav Maharaj Cheers Ram Mandir

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 22, 2024 10:13 IST
Keshav Maharaj

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Keshav Maharaj/X
 

South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj, who has Indian roots, conveyed his heartfelt wishes ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Monday.

As a devout Hindu, Maharaj's connection to India is deeply rooted, tracing back to his great-grandfather from the Sultanpur village in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Throughout the ODI World Cup, Maharaj openly embraced his faith, embarking on temple visits in India and sharing moments from these spiritual experiences.

Adding a touch of uniqueness, Maharaj entered the ODI series against India in South Africa with the soul-stirring melody of 'Ram Siya Ram from the film Adipurush.

K L Rahul, the Indian wicket-keeper, playfully teased Maharaj about the recurring song every time he stepped onto the pitch. With a smile, Maharaj acknowledged Rahul's observation, confirming, 'Yeah.'

REDIFF CRICKET
