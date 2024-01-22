Kangana Arrives In Ayodhya

Kangana Ranaut has posted pictures of herself in Ayodhya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

The day before, she responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to clean temples across the country and had swept the floor of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple.

"I wish to motivate people to pick up the broom by participating in this cleanliness drive. The city has been beautified and has a festive look about it going into the inauguration day," Kangana told ANI.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Several images and video clips of the actor wearing a red sari and sunglasses and sweeping the temple floor went viral on social media.