News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kangana Arrives In Ayodhya

Kangana Arrives In Ayodhya

Source: ANI
January 22, 2024 10:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kangana Ranaut has posted pictures of herself in Ayodhya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

The day before, she responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to clean temples across the country and had swept the floor of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple.

"I wish to motivate people to pick up the broom by participating in this cleanliness drive. The city has been beautified and has a festive look about it going into the inauguration day," Kangana told ANI.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Several images and video clips of the actor wearing a red sari and sunglasses and sweeping the temple floor went viral on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'Lataji wanted her voice to be part of the Ram Mandir'
'Lataji wanted her voice to be part of the Ram Mandir'
Anupam Kher Meets Rajinikanth In Ayodhya
Anupam Kher Meets Rajinikanth In Ayodhya
Celebrating Ram's Return From Exile On Sarayu's banks
Celebrating Ram's Return From Exile On Sarayu's banks
From Bachchan to Ambani, who's who at Ram temple event
From Bachchan to Ambani, who's who at Ram temple event
Who is responsible for the mess in Pakistan cricket?
Who is responsible for the mess in Pakistan cricket?
Madhuri, Ranbir, Alia Arrive In Ayodhya
Madhuri, Ranbir, Alia Arrive In Ayodhya
Will PM decide...: Rahul denied entry to Assam temple
Will PM decide...: Rahul denied entry to Assam temple

More like this

Keshav Maharaj Cheers Ram Mandir

Keshav Maharaj Cheers Ram Mandir

Ayodhya: Before The Gates Open

Ayodhya: Before The Gates Open

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances