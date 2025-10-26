Why Rohit, Kohli still matter for India's 2027 World Cup

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma put on an unbeaten 168-run stand to help India win the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/X

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has pulled his weight behind Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while asserting that certain 'selectors' are waiting for the duo to "fail" to axe the star-studded pair from the ODI setup ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Virat and Rohit have pulled the plug on their T20I and Test careers, leaving ODIs as the only format where spectators can tune in to witness their masterclass.

Before Virat and Rohit's return to the international circuit in the three ODIs in Australia, speculation had been building heavily about their retirement. Their flop show on Perth's green top added fuel to the fire. Virat registered his second consecutive duck in Adelaide, while Rohit's 73(97) was deemed to be rustic.

However, on Saturday, Rohit and Virat turned back the clock, delivering a vintage special with their refined strokeplay to silence their critics.

The entertaining unbeaten 168-run partnership was a blend of caution, belligerence and experience as they guided India to an emphatic 9-wicket win.

'In the back of their mind, they know that people are waiting for them to fail. There are selectors and some media people. Ab to zid bhi hai Virat Kohli ki, Rohit Sharma ki (both of them are determined). Look at their face, they appeared focused but calm. They have that extra determination. They will be determined to go on their terms in this format and not to give anyone a chance to remove them from the team,' Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Kaif firmly believes Rohit and Virat should board the plane for South Africa as a part of the Indian squad.

'In South Africa, it is a must to have Rohit and Virat in the squad because of the experience they bring along. You need Rohit Sharma on South Africa's bouncy track. Same with Virat. He plays well on fast, bouncy strips. Rohit Sharma has shown that age is just a number. You only fix things when they're broken. People support Rohit and Virat because they know they haven't done anything wrong,' Kaif added.