'If this isn't poetic justice, then what is'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 26, 2025 11:57 IST

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 168-run stand to help India to a 9-wicket win in Sydney on Saturday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma put on an unbeaten 168-run stand to help India win the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/X

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lauded Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after their match-winning partnership, saying the veteran duo have once again proved that their story is far from over.

Ro-Ko shook off the rust and lack of rhythm of the first two ODIs, which India lost, launching a full-blown assault on Australian bowlers during a successful chase of 237 runs. The 'Hitman' slammed an unbeaten 121, while Virat returned to form with a rock-solid, risk-free 74 not out.

 

Speaking on Cricket Live, JioStar expert Irfan Pathan said: "The way things unfolded today, it felt like it was meant to be. Nothing could be better than watching both these great players (Virat and Rohit) finish the match together. Virat needed around 70-74 runs in this game to maintain an average of 50 in Australia, and he made exactly that. If this isn't poetic justice, then what is?

"Rohit worked so hard, he reduced weight, put in the effort, and his improved fitness showed when he quickly recovered from that run-out in the second match. Both have shown that 'picture abhi baki hai, mere dost' (the best is yet to come, my friend)," Irfan Pathan said.

Rohit won the 'Player of the Match' award and the 'Player of the Series' award as well for top-scoring in the series with 202 runs, including a century and a fifty each.

