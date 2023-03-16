Rishabh Pant's Walk In The Pool

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rishabh Pant is currently recovering post the horrific road accident in December.

Pant has been sharing updates on his health on social media at regular intervals and his latest post shows how he is doing.

On Wednesday, the 25 year-old posted a new video of his road to recovery.

Pant could be seen walking slowly inside water in a pool with the help of a stick.

'Grateful for small things, big things And everything in between,' Pant captioned the video.

'More power to you champ', BCCI stated while Delhi Capitals were all hearts for their skipper.

'Keep it going, Panty', encouraged former head coach Ravi Shastri.