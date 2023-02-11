News
Rishabh Pant: 'One step forward, one step stronger'

By Rediff Cricket
February 11, 2023 12:13 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is currently in a process of recovery. Photograph: Rishabh Pant/Twitter

Rishabh Pant on Friday posted a few pictures on his Twitter handle where he can be seen walking on crutches.

 

Pant is currently in a process of recovery from the injuries he sustained in a horrible car accident on December 30 while going home to Roorkee to surprise his mother for the New Year.

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper-batter is expected to be out of action for quite some time but sounded determined to make a comeback.

Pant captioned the pictures, ‘One step forward, one step stronger, One step better.’

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

