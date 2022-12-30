News
Pant has cuts on forehad, ligament tear in knee: BCCI

By Rediff Cricket
December 30, 2022 15:27 IST
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Photograph: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

The BCCI on Friday gave details on Rishabh Pant's condition after the India wicketkeeper was hospitalised following a major car crash in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Pant's condition is stable but he suffered a few injuries on his forehead, knee and back.

 

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.

Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," Shah added.

Rediff Cricket
