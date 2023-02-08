News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rishabh Pant Says He Feels Better

Rishabh Pant Says He Feels Better

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 08, 2023 08:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Photograph: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rishabh Pant will likely be out of cricket for most of this year as he recovers from the injuries he sustained in a horrible car accident on December 30 while going home to Roorkee to surprise his mother for the New Year.

After being treated at the Max Hospital in Dehradun where he underwent surgery for abrasions and burns as he was pulled out of his car just before it caught fire, the BCCI airlifted him to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he went under the scalpel to fix his wounded knee.

 

Rishabh Pant

On Tuesday, Rishabh shared a picture on Instagram with a caption, 'Never knew just able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed.'

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper-batter, whose presence will be sorely missed during the Test series against Australia, is still at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he underwent surgery on the medial collateral ligament as well as a minor repair on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Substantial improvement in Rishabh Pant's condition'
'Substantial improvement in Rishabh Pant's condition'
Pant has cuts on forehead, ligament tear in knee: BCCI
Pant has cuts on forehead, ligament tear in knee: BCCI
Pant undergoes surgery; likely to be out for a year
Pant undergoes surgery; likely to be out for a year
Reduced Cong to zero: Rajasthan minister mocks Pilot
Reduced Cong to zero: Rajasthan minister mocks Pilot
Google to launch ChatGPT competitor 'Bard': Pichai
Google to launch ChatGPT competitor 'Bard': Pichai
How Aftab killed Shraddha: Cops reveal chilling details
How Aftab killed Shraddha: Cops reveal chilling details
Adani magic happened after 2014: Rahul rips into Modi
Adani magic happened after 2014: Rahul rips into Modi

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

'India are going to really miss Rishabh Pant'

'India are going to really miss Rishabh Pant'

'The road to recovery has begun'

'The road to recovery has begun'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances