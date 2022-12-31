News
'Substantial improvement in Rishabh Pant's condition'

'Substantial improvement in Rishabh Pant's condition'

Source: PTI
December 31, 2022 21:57 IST
Rishabh Pant has undergone plastic surgery intervention for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant has undergone plastic surgery intervention for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions. Photograph: PTI

There is substantial improvement in the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant and doctors are yet to decide if he has to be shifted to some other facility, according to his family friends who visited him at the hospital in Dehradun on Saturday.

Pant's mother Saroj Pant and his sister Sakshi, who arrived from London on Saturday morning, are with him at the hospital, they said.

 

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma and Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher were among those who met  Pant at the hospital.

"There are no immediate plans to shift him anywhere as his condition has improved substantially since yesterday,' said Umesh Kumar who has been constantly with the family at the Max Hospital.

"A plastic surgery on his forehead had been performed on Friday itself. Its first dressing was also done today," he said

The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back and feet in a road accident on Friday morning, according to police. Hospital authorities have said that his condition is stable.

His condition is improving but the BCCI doctors who are constantly in touch with the doctors at the Max Hospital will take a call on whether or not he should be taken elsewhere for the treatment of his ligament injury, Umesh Kumar said.

IPL player Nitish Rana who plays for Delhi also met Pant at the hospital on Saturday

After visiting Pant, DDCA director Shyam Sharma told reporters: "He is being looked after well by the doctors here. The BCCI is also in touch with them taking updates on his condition. As of now, he will be kept here only"

Replying to a question, he said Pant told him it was dark and the mishap occurred when he was trying to negotiate a pothole.

Pant had a miraculous escape when his luxury car hit a road divider near Roorkee on Delhi-Dehradun national highway and burst into flames early on Friday.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher meet Rishabh Pant
Pant's brain, spinal cord scan results 'normal'
'Distressed' PM Modi speaks with Pant's mother
Basic rights in India have become 'luxuries': Mehbooba
Xi warns of challenges in China's 'new phase' of Covid
EPL PIX: Rashford helps Man United win at Wolves
NIA registers 'all-time high' 73 terror cases in 2022
Pant will continue treatment in Dehradun: DDCA

Pakistan Cricketers Pray For Pant

