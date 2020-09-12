News
Pollard, other Windies' stars check in for IPL 2020

Pollard, other Windies' stars check in for IPL 2020

By Rediff Cricket
September 12, 2020 16:34 IST
Kieron Pollard

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

After leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to victory in the Carribean Premier League, star West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard joined the Mumbai Indians camp in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Not only Pollard, all the other players Caribbean and a few from other countries have also touched base with their teams after completing Caribbean Premier League engagements.

 

 

Photograph: Kind Courtesy KKR/Instagram

"From the Caribbean Isles to Abu Dhabi The Pollard family and Rutherford have arrived," Pollard's team Mumbai Indians said in a tweet.

Along with Pollard, West Indian Sherfane Rutherford, also joined the squad.

Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video of Chris Green, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell on their way to Abu Dhabi with a caption, “From the Caribbean to the UAE! Lethal weapon-alert.”

Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, will take on Chennai Super Kings, in the lung opener of the cash rich T20 league. Pollard led the Trinbago Knight Riders to CPL title.

Rediff Cricket
Print this article

