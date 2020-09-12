News
SEE: Dhawan gives us a trailer of what's to come

SEE: Dhawan gives us a trailer of what's to come

By Rediff Cricket
September 12, 2020 13:01 IST
We can't wait for IPL 2020 to begin!

The ramp shot. The slog sweep. The one straight over the bowler's head.

Shikhar Dhawan is all set to light up the IPL in the desert with the array of shots in his armoury.

In a video posted on the Delhi Capitals's Twitter feed, Dhawan was seen in full flow.

 

 

There was nothing rusty about the Delhi opener as he batted in the nets.

If his time at the training session is anything to go by, 'Gabbar' -- as he is fondly called by team-mates -- will be saying to his opponents: 'Yeh sirf trailer tha, picture abhi baaki hai.'

Shikhar Dhawan

 

 

Rediff Cricket
