Raina pulled out of IPL after hotel room 'rift' with Dhoni?

August 31, 2020 01:13 IST

'Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist.'

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Did Chennai Super Kings' veteran batsman Suresh Raina pull out of the Indian Premier League after 'rift' with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni?

While it couldn't be officially confirmed but speculation was rife that a family tragedy coupled by spike in COVID-19 cases in the CSK team might have disturbed the former India left-hander who retired from international cricket on August 15 alongside his skipper Dhoni.



Another theory doing the rounds was that he was disturbed by the murder of his 58-year-old uncle Ashok Kumar in Pathankot during an alleged robbery attempt. Four of his relatives, including his aunt, also sustained injuries allegedly in an attack by robbers, police said on Saturday.



However, according to a report in the Outlook on Sunday, Raina was unhappy with the hotel room he was given at the CSK team hotel in Dubai because it did not have 'proper balconies'.



Apparently, the veteran all-rounder was finding the stiff protocols of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a similar room that Dhoni had been provided.



And when Raina's demands were not met, the issue spun of control and even Dhoni failed to pacify the left-hander. The situation only worsened after 13 members of the CSK team, including two players, tested positive for coronavirus and were isolated, the report further states.



Chennai Super Kings owner Narayanswami Srinivasan slammed Raina for his sudden pull out, saying he behaved like a 'prima donna'.



"Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist," the former BCCI chief was quoted as saying by Outlook.



"My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don't force anyone to do anything ... sometimes success gets into your head."



The veteran administrator said Raina's departure could provide the young Ruturaj Gaikwad with an opportunity to prove himself.



"He is an outstanding batsman and will get a chance now. Ruturaj can become the star of the show, who knows?" the CSK chief said.



He also backed skipper Dhoni to keep things in check in the CSK camp in the UAE ahead of the IPL, starting on September 19.



"I have got a solid captain. Dhoni is simply unfazed by anything. That is giving everyone in the team a lot of confidence," Srinivasan said.



However, Srinivasan left the door open for Raina to come back and join CSK.



"The season has not begun yet and Raina will certainly realise what he is missing and certainly all the money (a salary of 11 crores per season) he is going to lose," the CSK boss said.