News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: 'Iceman' Williamson cools down UAE

SEE: 'Iceman' Williamson cools down UAE

By Rediff Cricket
September 11, 2020 10:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson during SunRisers Hyderabad's practice session in Dubai on Thursday. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy SunRisers Hyderabad/Instagram
 

'A blizzard in the desert,' declared SunRisers Hyderabad as New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson joined his team-mates in training in Dubai on Thursday.

 

 

'Iceman' Williamson spent six days in isolation in his hotel room after his arrival from New Zealand.

One of the best players in the world currently across formats, Williamson enjoys a good record in the IPL, with 1,302 runs from 41 games at a strike rate of 135, including 12 fifties.

He is part of a strong Sunrisers batting line-up which includes Captain David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar and Mitch Marsh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

SEE: Sanju fires one to the moon!

SEE: Sanju fires one to the moon!

IPL 2020: Look who's back

IPL 2020: Look who's back

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use