SEE: 'Iceman' Williamson cools down UAE

September 11, 2020 10:00 IST

IMAGE: Kane Williamson during SunRisers Hyderabad's practice session in Dubai on Thursday. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy SunRisers Hyderabad/Instagram



'A blizzard in the desert,' declared SunRisers Hyderabad as New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson joined his team-mates in training in Dubai on Thursday.

'Iceman' Williamson spent six days in isolation in his hotel room after his arrival from New Zealand.

One of the best players in the world currently across formats, Williamson enjoys a good record in the IPL, with 1,302 runs from 41 games at a strike rate of 135, including 12 fifties.

He is part of a strong Sunrisers batting line-up which includes Captain David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar and Mitch Marsh.