September 11, 2020 17:08 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Royal Challengers Bangalore/Instagram

Virat Kohli loves his bats to be perfect.

Like a skilled artisan at work, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was seen working on his bats using a saw as he gears up for IPL 2020.

Video: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/Instagram

'It's the small details that matter. For me even couple of centimeters are crucial for the balance of a bat. I LOVE taking care of my bats,' Kohli captions the video on Instagram.