October 21, 2020 10:22 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues's quarantine diary has all the funnies.

After wowing us with her commentary and fielding skills in her hotel room on Day 1 of quarantine, Lil' Ms Sunshine notched up the drama, with team-mate Harleen Kaur Deol giving her company.

Check out Jem's latest!

Video: Kind courtesy Jemimah Rodrigues/Twitter

The Women's T20 Challenge kicks off on November 4 in the UAE.