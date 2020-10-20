Dom's Take: Politics scores over Sports again

October 20, 2020 13:33 IST

Muttiah Muralitharan has taken the most number of Test wickets -- an incredible 800!

Murali's iconic status in world cricket has stopped the potshots hurled at him ever since a biopic on his life and career was announced.

Some political parties in Tamil Nadu alleged that Murali had 'betrayed' the Tamil cause and supported then Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa during the final months of the 2009 civil war, which finished off the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi, who was meant to play Murali in the biopic, also came under pressure to withdraw from the project.

Murali has now requested Vijay to opt of 800 because he didn't want the actor to face any 'unnecessary hurdles' in his career.

Dominic Xavier offers his take on the unfortunate controversy and asks why politics must score over sport.

