Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Preity Zinta's priceless reactions

PIX: Preity Zinta's priceless reactions

By Rediff Cricket
October 21, 2020 08:15 IST
Preity Zinta, whose cheerful presence we miss in Bollywood, is someone we like spotting in the stands when the Kings XI Punjab -- the team she co-owns -- is playing a game.

Whenever the camera swings to frame her reactions -- she makes a darn better sight for sore eyes than many folks the broadcaster's camera crews are mandated to capture -- PZ's expressions are priceless.

There is agony, there is ecstacy.

There is bewilderment, there is passion.

Sometimes all with nano seconds of each other.

In contrast, the other movie stars spotted in the stands -- the superstar PZ made her debut (Dil Se..) with and the star who also made her celluloid debut (Rab De Bana Di Jodi) with said superstar -- are more restrained in their responses when his team and her husband are doing brilliant stuff on the field of play.

After a third consecutive victory on Tuesday resuscitated KXIP's IPL 2020 campaign, PZ was, well PZ!!!!! Check it out, folks.

(By the way, her white tee brings KXIP good luck; whenever she wears it, her team wins :)))

Preity Zinta

Photographs: BCCI/IPL

 

Preity Zinta

 

Preity Zinta

Rediff Cricket
