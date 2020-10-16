What Jemimah is up to at the IPL

October 16, 2020 13:05 IST

Women cricketers are all set to take the UAE by storm for the Women's T20 Challenge.

The women's version of the IPL is due to begin on November 4 and some players have already touched down in the Emirates.

Among them is Jemimah Rodrigues, the effervesecent spark of the Indian women's cricket team.

Jem is spending time in quarantine in keeping with the IPL's COVID-19 protocol. And trust her to make her time in quarantine a memorable one.

The 20 year old is set to give us a glimpse of how she spends every day of the next few days in isolation.

Here are her antics on Day 1 in quarantine. Video: Kind courtesy Jemimah Rodrigues/Twitter

We can't wait to see what's in store next! Bring on the crazies, Jem!