Rediff.com  » Cricket » Fan calls Rahul Thala, his response goes viral

Fan calls Rahul Thala, his response goes viral

By Rediff Cricket
October 20, 2020 17:30 IST
KL Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a huge fan favourite, but you can't beat the following he enjoys in Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

'Thala', as Dhoni is fondly referred to by CSK fans, is so adored that one fan even built this home as a kind of shrine to the cricket legend.

Kings XI Punjab Captain K L Rahul agrees that Dhoni is the real Thala.

 

Rahul is batting superbly in IPL 2020. He has scored over 500 runs -- the only Indian batsman to achieve that feat in three consecutivve IPL seasons.

After Sunday's double Super Over thriller against the Mumbai Indians several fans tweeted in praise of Rahul. One tweet that particularly stuck out for obvious reasons.

Sharing a photograph of Rahul's run-out moment, a fan wrote: 'My Thala'.

KL Rahul

Humbly declining that title, Rahul responded: 'There is only one Thala and everyone knows who he is.'

Rediff Cricket
