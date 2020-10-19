PIC: De Villiers captures Kohli-Anushka

October 19, 2020 10:52 IST

How many times have Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma given us couple goals?

There are photographs and photographs and then there's this AMAZING shot!

With the backdrop of an orange hue of a glorious sun, Anu and Chikoo are seen submerged in water, drowned in each other.

It's the perfect click at a perfect moment, a heart-stealer.

And who's the photographer?

Kohli credits the picture to an RCB team-mate, one Abraham Benjamin de Villiers.

Mr 360. A man the RCB skip hails as the 'the most impactful player in the IPL'.

You wonder, what is it that AB can't do!