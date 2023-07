Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Mahendra Singh Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a quiet birthday celebration at his home in Ranchi on Friday.

Dhoni, who turned 42 on July 7, cut a cake with his dogs, who seemed quite delighted with the attention.



'Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday,' Dhoni captioned his Instagram post.