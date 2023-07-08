News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Countdown Begins! Rishabh Pant nears spectacular comeback

Countdown Begins! Rishabh Pant nears spectacular comeback

Source: ANI
July 08, 2023 15:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) committee led by Directors Shyam Sharma and Harish Singla met India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, currently recovering from his injuries sustained in a horrific car accident last year, at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation at NCA Bangalore. He has been keeping his fans updated about his recovery through his social media posts, in which he is seen hitting the gym, walking without any external support and interacting with his teammates in his usual jovial manner.

 

Pant has demonstrated tremendous tenacity and determination in his recuperation. His admirers and followers have been following his progress, hoping that he returns soon to entertain them. Shyam Sharma said that Pant is recovering well and expressed hope that he would be back on the field as soon as possible.

"He is doing well in his recovery and now he is a lot better. There is a big question about his comeback as it takes time but I hope he will be back on the field as soon as possible," Shyam told ANI.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Pant also accompanied his team Delhi Capitals in some of their matches and enjoyed the game from the stands. DC delivered an underwhelming performance without their skipper and finished last in the competition.

The wicket-keeper batter met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and had multiple injuries.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Rishabh Pant: 'One step forward, one step stronger'
Rishabh Pant: 'One step forward, one step stronger'
'So happy to see you'
'So happy to see you'
Rishabh Pant: 'Second D.O.B :- 05/01/23'
Rishabh Pant: 'Second D.O.B :- 05/01/23'
Can Rohit, Dravid break India's World Cup curse?
Can Rohit, Dravid break India's World Cup curse?
11 dead in violence as Bengal votes in panchayat poll
11 dead in violence as Bengal votes in panchayat poll
'Happy B'day to the man who led India to new heights'
'Happy B'day to the man who led India to new heights'
Rayudu's U-Turn: What led to his exit from MLC?
Rayudu's U-Turn: What led to his exit from MLC?

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Pant Cuts Cake To Celebrate...

Pant Cuts Cake To Celebrate...

From crutches to confidence: Pant's recovery journey

From crutches to confidence: Pant's recovery journey

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances