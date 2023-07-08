News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rayudu's U-Turn: What led to his exit from MLC?

Rayudu's U-Turn: What led to his exit from MLC?

Source: PTI
July 08, 2023 14:25 IST
Ambati Rayudu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ambati Rayudu/Twitter

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has pulled out of the inaugural Major League Cricket in the USA due to personal reasons.

Rayudu was signed by CSK's sister franchise Texas Super Kings soon after announcing retirement from the IPL in June.

 

The development comes at a time when the BCCI is mulling a cooling off period to prevent the trend of "pre-determined" retirement of Indian players.

Active Indian players are barred from playing in overseas leagues but the retired ones are allowed.

"Ambati Rayudu will not be available to participate in the first season of the MLC with Texas Super Kings due to personal reasons," Texas Super Kings said in a statement.

The Major League Cricket will be played in the USA from July 13 to 30. IPL franchisees including KKR, CSK and Mumbai Indians own teams in the competition.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

