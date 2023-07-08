Team India's Jet, Set And Go!

The Indian team appeared in high spirits as they departed Barbados.

The first Test against the West Indies is set to commence on Wednesday, July 12, in Dominica. The Windsor Park cricket stadium in Dominica will host the opening game in the two-Test series.

'When we went Jet, Set & Go to Dominica', the team's Twitter handle informs us.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan look really thrilled with getting to Dominica. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma gives us the thumbs-up.

IMAGE: So much is expected from Shubman Gill this series.

IMAGE: Top: Ravindra Jadeja has something interesting for K S Bharat to see.

Below: Batting coach Vikram Rathour, left, with a member of the coaching staff.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane with his young Mumbai team-mate Yashasvi Jaiswal.

IMAGE: Pacers Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

IMAGE: Mohammad Siraj and Axar Patel share a cuppa and some laughs.

IMAGE: The newly married Ruturaj Gaikwad.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin seems in a hurry.

IMAGE: Amidst the laughter and rush at the airport, Coach Rahul Dravid radiates unwavering calm.