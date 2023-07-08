'Happy B'day to the man who led India to new heights'

Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/Twitter

The Indian cricketing fraternity took to social media to extend birthday wishes to legendary Indian batter and former skipper Sourav Ganguly, who turned 51 on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of the sport in India, which he served as a president from 2019-22, also wished Ganguly on his birthday.

"424 intl. matches 18,575 intl. runs 38 intl. centuries Here's wishing former #TeamIndia Captain and former BCCI President @SGanguly99

a very Happy Birthday," tweeted BCCI.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also extended his wishes to Ganguly, "Happy Birthday, Dada! May the almighty bless you with good health and prosperity. Have a great year ahead and I look forward to seeing you soon - @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada," tweeted Shah.

India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who earned the backing of Ganguly in the early stages of his career, also wished the legend on his birthday in a hilarious manner.

"When you're planning the next prank with dada without him knowing that he is the one who will actually be pranked! Happy birthday #dadi! Loads of love always @SGanguly99," tweeted Yuvraj.

Ganguly's former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, also extended wishes to Ganguly on his 51st birthday.

"Maharaja Tomare Selam! Happy birthday, Prince of Kolkata! #HappyBirthdayDada ' #SouravGanguly ' @SGanguly99," tweeted KKR.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer also wished Ganguly on his birthday, saying that Ganguly led Team India to new heights of success in his stint as a captain.

"This Jersey, this era will always be special for Indian cricket fans. Happy Birthday to the man who led India to new heights during this era Wish you a wonderful year full of happiness and good health Dada @SGanguly99," tweeted Jaffer.

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa also wished a "fantastic year ahead" to Ganguly.

"Birthday greetings to the one and only @SGanguly99!! Have a fantastic year ahead Dada!! Love always!," tweeted Ganguly.

Delhi Capitals (DC), the IPL team with which Ganguly is associated as Director of Cricket also revisited some of the best moments of his career.

"Roles and times might have changed, but our love and respect for Dada remained the same Send in your wishes as we celebrate Dada's special day #HappyBirthdayDada@SGanguly99," tweeted DC.