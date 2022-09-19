News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » At Team India's Nets

At Team India's Nets

By Rediff Cricket
September 19, 2022 19:23 IST
The Indian team had a gruelling nets session in Mohali as they prepared for Tuesday's opening game in the three-match T20I series against World Champions Australia.

Fresh from their disappointing showing in the Asia Cup, India will be keen to set the record straight against the Aussies and also get their combinations into place ahead of the next month's World Cup.

'TeamIndia had their first training session ahead of the #INDvAUS series at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, yesterday', BCCI captioned the pictures of the session on Twitter.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav attempts the paddle scoop. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Head Coach Rahul Dravid speaks to the players.

 

IMAGE: K L Rahul will be under the scanner in the Australia T20I series.

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma will look to lead from the front with the bat.

 

IMAGE: Will Rishabh Pant continue to get chances despite his lacklustre showing with the bat?

 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli helps his team-mates with some catching practice.

 

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya hones his bowling skills.

 

IMAGE: Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey keeps a keen eye as Yuzvendra Chahal bowls in the nets.

 

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin could feature in the playing XI for Tuesday's first T20 encounter.

 

IMAGE: Pace bowler Harshal Patel is back in the team after an injury ruled him out of the Asia Cup.

 

IMAGE: Deepak Hooda will likely feature on Tuesday's match.
 
Rediff Cricket
