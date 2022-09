Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

On Sunday, Hardik Pandya dropped a dance video with Virat Kohli ahead of the first T20I game against Australia.

Hardik and Virat amazed their fans with a new Instagram reel while grooving to the trending tune Shakaboom.

Hardik posted the video, tagging Virat and captioned it, 'You know how we do', to which his team-mate replied, 'Shakaboom'.