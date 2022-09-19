Snake in Mitchell Johnson's Hotel Room!

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mitchell Johnson/Instagram

Mitchell Johnson encountered a snake in his hotel room in Lucknow on Monday!

The former Australian fast bowler, who is currently in India to play the Legends League Cricket, posted the picture on Instagram and asked what kind of snake it was.

'Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door', Mitch tells us.

'Found a better pic of this snake's head. Still unsure what it is exactly. Interesting stay so far in Lucknow, India,' Mitch said, updating the photographic evidence.

Any of you out there know what snake it is? Please post your informed insights in the message board below.