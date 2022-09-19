News
Snake in Mitchell Johnson's Hotel Room!

Snake in Mitchell Johnson's Hotel Room!

By Rediff Cricket
September 19, 2022 16:48 IST
Mitchell Johnson

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mitchell Johnson/Instagram

Mitchell Johnson encountered a snake in his hotel room in Lucknow on Monday!

Mitchell Johnson

The former Australian fast bowler, who is currently in India to play the Legends League Cricket, posted the picture on Instagram and asked what kind of snake it was.

'Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door', Mitch tells us.

 

Mitchell Johnson

'Found a better pic of this snake's head. Still unsure what it is exactly. Interesting stay so far in Lucknow, India,' Mitch said, updating the photographic evidence.

Any of you out there know what snake it is? Please post your informed insights in the message board below.

 
Rediff Cricket
