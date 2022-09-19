Like Virat Kohli's New Look?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashid Salmani/Instagram

After regaining form in the Asia Cup 2022, batting maestro Virat Kohli made his presence felt in Mohali ahead of the T20I series between India and Australia.

Kohli revealed his new hairstyle on Saturday after the photographs were originally shared by celebrity hairstylist Rashid Salmani on Instagram with a caption, 'New look for King Kohli.'

Confirming Kohli's arrival in Mohali for the 1st T20I, the Punjab Cricket Association tweeted a video of the batter, stating, 'Look who's here. Welcome @imVkohli to the city beautiful'.

After the Asia Cup ended, Kohli flew to England to be with his wife Anushka Sharma -- who is shooting Chakda 'Xpress, the Jhulan Goswami biopic in Yorkshire -- and their daughter Vamika.

While the first match of the series will be played in Mohali, the second and third T20Is will be played in Nagpur and Hyderabad respectively.