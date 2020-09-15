SEE: Ashwin, Rahane match Dhawan's dance moves

September 15, 2020 15:24 IST

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has never hesitated from showing off his dance moves.

'Gabbar' -- as Dhawan is lovingly called by his mates -- is as well-known for his dancing skills as he is for tearing rival bowling attacks to pieces.

Gabbar took a break from training for IPL 2020 to shake a leg with the unlikely combo of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin, neither of who have a reputation for giddy-headed fun.

The video has 'Jinks' -- as Rahane is known -- and Ashwin dancing as Gabbar quips: 'Teaching my two team-mates a few Punjabi steps, but it's going to take a while to get them into rhythm.'

'Lovely to see them dancing since they are usually shy. Always have fun and keep the kid inside of you alive.'

Pace sensation Kagiso Rabada was asked by the Delhi Capitals management if he could replicate Gabbar's trademark thigh-slap kabaddi-style celebration after taking a catch.

