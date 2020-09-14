SEE: How Mumbai Indians are keeping players safe

September 14, 2020 12:24 IST

IMAGE; Mumbai Indians fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in conversation. Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

The Mumbai Indians have made special arrangements to stay healthy in these scary times of COVID-19 .

MI -- the Indian Premier League's most successful team -- have taken their COVID-19 precautionary protocols to the next level with the introduction of a special 'smart ring'.

The ring is a personal health tracking device to be worn by every member of the MI team present in Abu Dhabi for IPL 2020.

The MI ring is an attempt to mitigate the silent spread of the coronavirus by flagging potential onset symptoms.

MI players also have a barber and tailor who are staying and traveling with the squad.

Implementation of these protocols is very necessary if IPL 2020 is to go ahead smoothly, says MI spinner Jayant Yadav.

'I think we were very lucky that we had a camp in Mumbai and we were acclimatised to the new conditions. The protocols are for everyone's safety and are pretty hectic,' Jayant adds.

'Every morning, you have to fill a check list of your temperature, etc. If you come to a team room,' the off-spinner adds, 'you have to maintain social distance and wear a mask.'

'Our management did a great job,' he says. 'We are very happy that cricket is finally happening, we are happy that the IPL is happening.'

'It is our responsibility as players to adhere to all the things that our management or the IPL demands from us so that we can have a good and safe IPL.'