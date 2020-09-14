News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: How Mumbai Indians are keeping players safe

SEE: How Mumbai Indians are keeping players safe

By Rediff Cricket
September 14, 2020 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE; Mumbai Indians fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in conversation. Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter
 

The Mumbai Indians have made special arrangements to stay healthy in these scary times of COVID-19 .

MI -- the Indian Premier League's most successful team -- have taken their COVID-19 precautionary protocols to the next level with the introduction of a special 'smart ring'.

The ring is a personal health tracking device to be worn by every member of the MI team present in Abu Dhabi for IPL 2020.

The MI ring is an attempt to mitigate the silent spread of the coronavirus by flagging potential onset symptoms.

 

 

MI players also have a barber and tailor who are staying and traveling with the squad.

Implementation of these protocols is very necessary if IPL 2020 is to go ahead smoothly, says MI spinner Jayant Yadav.

'I think we were very lucky that we had a camp in Mumbai and we were acclimatised to the new conditions. The protocols are for everyone's safety and are pretty hectic,' Jayant adds.

'Every morning, you have to fill a check list of your temperature, etc. If you come to a team room,' the off-spinner adds, 'you have to maintain social distance and wear a mask.'

'Our management did a great job,' he says. 'We are very happy that cricket is finally happening, we are happy that the IPL is happening.'

'It is our responsibility as players to adhere to all the things that our management or the IPL demands from us so that we can have a good and safe IPL.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

SEE: Why Kohli loves taking care of his bats

SEE: Why Kohli loves taking care of his bats

SEE: RCB salutes Covid Hero Shahnawaz Shaikh

SEE: RCB salutes Covid Hero Shahnawaz Shaikh

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use