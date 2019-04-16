Watch! Dhawan and Ishant have got the moves

April 16, 2019 16:07 IST

Delhi Capitals have turned it around in Indian Premier League. The perennial bridesmaids of IPL have shown signs of resurgence in the ongoing season.

On Sunday, the Delhi Capitals beat former champions and IPL powerhouses, Sunrisers Hyderabad at their own backyard.

And the spirits were high in the visitors' camp.

The team led the celebrations at the team hotel as Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma set the dance floor on fire.

In a video uploaded on the Delhi Capitals' Twitter handle, Dhawan and Ishant can be seen flaunting their dancing skills. They can be seen shaking their legs to a high-energy Punjabi number.

Dhawan's wife Aesha and son Zoravar too joined them on the dance floor and they grooved to the beats of Bhangra.

Delhi Capitals will now take on Mumbai Indians on April 18 at their home ground Feroz Shah Kotla.