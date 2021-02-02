Sachin, Yuvi reunite on golf course

February 02, 2021 10:38 IST

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with Yuvraj Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Yuvraj Singh is a member of Sachin Tendulkar's closest cricketing buddies group -- the other members being Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan.

Like another cricketing legend -- the incomparable Kapil Dev -- Sachin has taken up golf and will no doubt with practice get to be a master on the fairways.

'From cricket to golf, we've travelled quite a few yards, Yuvi!', Sachin captioned the picture of the two lads after a game of golf

'Jahan guru peeche peeche shishya (The disciple follows the master),' was Yuvi's appropriate response.