Sachin, Yuvi reunite on golf course

Yuvraj Singh is a member of Sachin Tendulkar's closest cricketing buddies group -- the other members being Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan.
Like another cricketing legend -- the incomparable Kapil Dev -- Sachin has taken up golf and will no doubt with practice get to be a master on the fairways.
'From cricket to golf, we've travelled quite a few yards, Yuvi!', Sachin captioned the picture of the two lads after a game of golf
'Jahan guru peeche peeche shishya (The disciple follows the master),' was Yuvi's appropriate response.