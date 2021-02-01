News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Monday motivation from Washington Sundar

Monday motivation from Washington Sundar

By Rediff Cricket
February 01, 2021 13:20 IST
Washington Sundar

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Washington Sundar/Instagram
 

Like his India and RCB skipper, Washington Sundar seems obsessed with fitness.

From the time he returned from his heroics at the Gabba, the 21 year old has been working out in his gym in Chennai and continuing the routine in his hotel room at the Leela.

Washy shared a video on Monday, declaring: 'Every damn day, just do it'!

 

 

As India faces England in the first Test in his native Chennai beginning Friday, there are great expectations of Washy.

The off-spinner could be picked in the Indian team, making his domestic Test debut at his home ground, alongside the senior spinner from Tamil Nadu, the mighty Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rediff Cricket
