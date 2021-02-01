News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Team India undergoes first outdoor session in Chennai

PIX: Team India undergoes first outdoor session in Chennai

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 01, 2021 21:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: BCCI/Instagram

The Indian team on Monday underwent its first outdoor session since arriving in Chennai, ahead of the opening Test against England.

 

The Indian players, who completed their six-day quarantine period in the city on Monday, began preparations for the series opener with an outdoor session at the M A Chidambaram stadium.

IMAGE: India opener Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/Instagram

The first Test starts on Friday, while the second match will also be played at the same venue from February 13.

The Virat Kohli-led home team will hit the ground running with their first net sessions on Tuesday morning, while England is expected to train in the afternoon.

IMAGE: Fast bowler Mohammed Shami with captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/Instagram

Members of both the Indian and England teams returned three negative tests for COVID-19 during their quarantine period, following which they were cleared for training.

"The Indian Cricket team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results," the BCCI said in an update.

IMAGE: Pace bowler Ishant Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/Instagram

England players such as Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who did not travel with the team to Sri Lanka for a Test series, completed their quarantine earlier and have been training.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
FM lauds India's historic win during budget speech
FM lauds India's historic win during budget speech
Natarajan visits temple, tonsures head
Natarajan visits temple, tonsures head
Jaffer picks India's playing XI; snubs Hardik, Rahul
Jaffer picks India's playing XI; snubs Hardik, Rahul
Budget 2021: Who said what
Budget 2021: Who said what
Budget 2021: What is costlier, and what's cheaper
Budget 2021: What is costlier, and what's cheaper
How FM plans to tackle air pollution, save environment
How FM plans to tackle air pollution, save environment
Budget transparent, nothing hidden under carpet: FM
Budget transparent, nothing hidden under carpet: FM

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

India will beat England 3-0 or 3-1, says Gambhir

India will beat England 3-0 or 3-1, says Gambhir

India, England clear COVID-19 tests; nets from Tuesday

India, England clear COVID-19 tests; nets from Tuesday

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use