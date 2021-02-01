PIX: Team India undergoes first outdoor session in Chennai

Source:

February 01, 2021 21:31 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: BCCI/Instagram

The Indian team on Monday underwent its first outdoor session since arriving in Chennai, ahead of the opening Test against England.

The Indian players, who completed their six-day quarantine period in the city on Monday, began preparations for the series opener with an outdoor session at the M A Chidambaram stadium.

IMAGE: India opener Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/Instagram

The first Test starts on Friday, while the second match will also be played at the same venue from February 13.



The Virat Kohli-led home team will hit the ground running with their first net sessions on Tuesday morning, while England is expected to train in the afternoon.

IMAGE: Fast bowler Mohammed Shami with captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/Instagram

Members of both the Indian and England teams returned three negative tests for COVID-19 during their quarantine period, following which they were cleared for training.



"The Indian Cricket team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results," the BCCI said in an update.

IMAGE: Pace bowler Ishant Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/Instagram

England players such as Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who did not travel with the team to Sri Lanka for a Test series, completed their quarantine earlier and have been training.