PIX: Team India undergoes first outdoor session in Chennai

The Indian team on Monday underwent its first outdoor session since arriving in Chennai, ahead of the opening Test against England.
The Indian players, who completed their six-day quarantine period in the city on Monday, began preparations for the series opener with an outdoor session at the M A Chidambaram stadium.
The first Test starts on Friday, while the second match will also be played at the same venue from February 13.
The Virat Kohli-led home team will hit the ground running with their first net sessions on Tuesday morning, while England is expected to train in the afternoon.
Members of both the Indian and England teams returned three negative tests for COVID-19 during their quarantine period, following which they were cleared for training.
"The Indian Cricket team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results," the BCCI said in an update.
England players such as Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who did not travel with the team to Sri Lanka for a Test series, completed their quarantine earlier and have been training.