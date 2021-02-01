Natarajan visits temple, tonsures head

February 01, 2021 08:58 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Thangarasu Natarajan/Instagram/span>

Thangarasu Natarajan got his head tonsured at a temple as he thanked the Almighty for helping him achieve his dream of playing for India during the tour of Australia.

'Feeling blessed,' Natarajan tweeted on Sunday.

The left-arm pacer, who was initially picked as a nets bowler for the Test series against Australia, became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same series.

He made his Test debut in the series-deciding final Test at the Gabba, picking up 3/78 in the first innings as India outclassed Australia by three wickets to clinch a remarakable 2-1 series victory.

The Tamil Nadu player, whose mother worked as a daily wager, earned the national call with his fine performances in IPL 2020.

'The main reason for me playing all the formats has to go towards my practice and all my coaches, they would have known about my strength in the formats so they gave me a chance to play in all formats. I am a left-armer so that works as an advantage for me,' Natarajan had said.

On his return to his native Chinnappampatti village, Natarajan was accorded a festive welcome, complete with garlands and a chariot ride through the streets where people gathered in good numbers to acknowledge the new star.

'I always believe in my strength. I will try to support the Salem cricket association as much as I can. It is because of people's support that I am here. People know how I came here, if one does hard word he can achieve anything. I could not meet you all when I returned, I thank the media and all who supported me.'