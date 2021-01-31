News
What Rahane, Kohli, Ishant are up to

By Rediff Cricket
January 31, 2021 17:05 IST
Ishant Sharma

IMAGE: Fast bowler Ishant Sharma. Photograph: BCCI
 

Despite being locked in their hotel rooms, the Indian players are keen not to let their guard down as they prepare for the Test series against England, which begins in Chennai on Friday, Februat 5.

The players, who will undergo six days of mandatory quarantine in their rooms at the Leela in Chennai, are looking to keep up their high fitness standards by training indoors using gym equipment like a treadmill or the indoor cycling bike.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who missed the tour of Australia with injury, looks keen to bounce back strongly as he can be seen doing a few stretches in his room.

'Ending quarantine day 4 with a quick workout!' Ishant captions his post on Instagram on Saturday.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane shared a video of him running on the treadmill in his hotel room.

Video: Kind courtesy Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram

Virat Kohli says workout and music is keeping him going during the quarantine.

Video: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

'PropheC music and gym equipment is all you need during quarantine days. Work can be put in anywhere if you really want to. have a great day everyone,' the skipper captioned the video.

