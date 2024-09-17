IMAGE: India players during a training session on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/X

India captain Rohit Sharma is aware that with World Championship points at stake, no team or series can be taken lightly.

In a press conference on Tuesday, ahead of the opening Test against Bangladesh on Thursday, Rohit said: "Every series is important, there is no way in my mind, you have won one Trophy so we can relax but that is not our way. We need to win all the series that we play".

"Sab team ko India ko harana mein maza aata hain, maza lene do unhe (all teams like to beat India, let them enjoy). But our focus is on winning and finding ways to win. We can't think about what the opposition is thinking.

"When England came they also spoke a lot in the press, but we didn't focus on that. We tried to focus on how to get good results," Rohit added.

"Even now, our focus is to try and play good cricket, not think too much about the opposition. Against Bangladesh also our jobs will be to do our best and focus on our game."