T20 Rankings: Varun slips, Pandya remains on top

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has dropped one place to third spot in the ICC men's T20 bowling rankings, while Hardik Pandya continues to top the all-rounders' chart issued on Wednesday.

With 706 rating points, Chakravarthy trails behind leader Jacob Duffy (723) of New Zealand and West Indies' Akeal Hosein (707).

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (674) and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (653) are the other two Indians in top-10 at seventh and 10th positions respectively.

Axar Patel is placed at 13th position.

Young Indian left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma continued to occupy the second position in the T20 batting rankings, which is being headed by Australia's Travis Head, while England's Phil Salt is at the third spot.

Two other Indians -- Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav -- are placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Pandya managed to hold to his top spot among all-rounders with 252 rating points, followed by Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal and Australia's Marcus Stoinis.